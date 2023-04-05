ADVERTISEMENT

Nerekadavu-Makkekadavu bridge project in choppy waters

April 05, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Bridge over Vembanad Lake will connect Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. Finance dept. yet to give approval to the revised estimate

The Hindu Bureau

An inordinate delay in obtaining the Finance department’s approval for the revised estimate has hampered the construction of the Nerekadavu-Makkekadavu bridge over Vembanad Lake connecting Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

The bridge is part of the Thuravoor-Pampa highway. The ₹99-crore project got underway in 2016 with a deadline of 18 months. However, the bridge work came to a halt midway due to a delay in acquiring land for the construction of approach roads on both sides. Though the land acquisition was completed last year following a High Court directive, the construction firm sought to revise the estimate due to cost escalation.

Sources said that nine months had passed since the submission of the revised estimate to the Finance department. “Two months ago the Finance department sought some details and we provided them. We also completed the demolition of structures and axed trees on the land acquired for the construction of approach roads. We are awaiting the Finance department’s consent for the revised estimate to restart the stalled work,” said a Public Works department (Bridges) official.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal who visited the bridge construction site on November 1, 2022, had promised to expedite the process of providing approval for the revised estimate of the project. Five months have passed and officials said that they did not know when the project could be restarted.

800 metres long

The Nerekadavu-Makkekadavu bridge will have a length of 800 metres. Of the total 22 spans, two are navigation spans in the middle, each having a length of 47.16 metres. The construction of navigation spans has almost been completed. The bridge will have footpaths on both sides with a width of 1.5 metres. The approach roads each will have a length of 60 metres.

The Thuravoor-Pampa highway passes through Thycattussery, Udayanapuram, Vaikom, Kaduthuruthy, Kuruvilangad, Pala, Ponkunnam, and Erumely. It will connect pilgrim centres of the Thuravoor temple, Vaikom, Kaduthuruthy, Ettumanur, and Erumely. Besides, the bridge will connect National Highway 66 at Thuravoor and State Highway 15 at Udayanapuram.

