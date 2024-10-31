Nepotism alleged in biomining contract in Kozhikode Corporation

The Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on Wednesday (October 30) witnessed some heated moments as Opposition councillors alleged carelessness on the part of the authorities in the selection of the contractor for the removal of legacy waste from the Corporation’s plastic waste management plant at West Hill.

Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita pointed out that MCK Kutty Engineering Projects that won the bid with 70% marks was the only contractor that had prior experience in biomining, and that the other three bidders were strategically placed to ensure that the winner bagged the contract. She said that MCK Kutty Projects was a sub-contractor for Zonta Infratech that had failed to complete biomining at Njeliyanparamba and was relieved of the contract earlier this year.

The superintending engineer answered that MCK Kutty Projects was recommended by the State government, which further irked the Opposition councillors, who submitted a dissent note to the Mayor, signed by 16 councillors, even though the financial bid of the contractor was passed by the council.

Earlier, the council, responding to a submission by CPI(M) councillor Biju Lal, decided to make arrangements for autorickshaw drivers, such as toilet blocks and refreshment centres. Mayor Beena Philip said the arrangements could be made with the help of private entities that had expressed interest in the initiative and asked Mr. Biju Lal to find out more about the needs of autorickshaw drivers.

BJP councillor T. Rinish called the council’s attention to the difficulty faced by Anganwadis in gaining fitness certificates. The superintending engineer said roofing sheets were not considered as the best option for Anganwadis as priority was given to the safety of children. He advised the council to take a temporary exemption from the Department of Women and Child Welfare and make necessary alterations to Anganwadi buildings for the time being.

IUML councillor K. Ramlath pointed out the poor maintenance of Gandhi Park on AG Road and sought the intervention of the Corporation in the matter. The council decided to demand the Calicut Agri Horticultural Society that manages the park to undertake necessary repairs, failing which the Corporation would revoke the lease provided to the Society.

The council meeting on Wednesday was a special one, as most councillors turned up wearing pink colour to create awareness about Breast Cancer with October being observed as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They also wore pink badges. Besides, the council agenda was printed on pink paper, and even the snacks served were pink in colour.

Vellimadukunnu councillor T.K. Chandran taking a seat with the Opposition councillors was another turn of events at the meeting. He had won as a Congress rebel candidate who was supported by the LDF in the 2020 local body polls. He had submitted his application to change sides to the Mayor four days ago. Mr. Chandran said he could not agree with certain policies of the Corporation’s ruling front and hence the decision to go back to the UDF.