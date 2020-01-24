Nepal tragedy: bodies of 5 victims brought to city

The bodies of five members of a family that died in a suspected gas leak in a hotel room in Nepal were brought to the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Thursday midnight.

The mortal remains of Praveen Krishnan Nair, 39, who hailed from Chenkottukonam, his wife Saranya, 34, and their children Sreebhadra, 9, Aarcha, 8, and Abhinav, 7, who were killed in Daman late Monday, were flown to New Delhi from Kathmandu earlier in the day.

The post-mortem examination and the embalming of the bodies had been done at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Besides the relatives of the deceased, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, Mayor K. Sreekumar, M. Vincent, MLA, and officials of the Department of Non-resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) were present at the airport to receive the bodies.

The bodies were soon shifted to the mortuary of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The mortal remains will be taken to Praveen’s ancestral house early Friday and the last rites will begin around 9 a.m. in the house compound.

The tragedy had also claimed the lives of Praveen’s friend Renjith Kumar, 39, who hailed from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode, his wife Indu, 34, and their two-year old son Vaishnav.

Their bodies, which have been kept in a mortuary in New Delhi, will be flown to the Calicut international airport early Friday.

The Chief Minister’s office had intervened to expedite the transportation of the bodies, following which NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of NoRKA, pledged to bear the expenses for the purpose.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja visited Praveen’s ancestral house on Thursday morning.