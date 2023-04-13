HamberMenu
NEP will not be implemented in Kerala fully, Sivankutty

‘Only textbooks with emphasis on secularism and constitutional values will be released in State’

April 13, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Holding that the National Education Policy (NEP) will not be implemented in its entirety in Kerala, Education Minister V. Sivankutty said here on Thursday that only textbooks with emphasis on secularism and constitutional values would be released in the State.

Inaugurating the renovated building of Kuttur Government Higher Secondary School, the Minister said the contents that stood against Kerala culture and secularism would be excluded from these books. He also criticised a move by the Union government to omit certain portions from history textbooks.

According to him, the State government was committed to improving the educational infrastructure for students from Class 1 to 5.

