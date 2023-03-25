NEP will make education inclusive and equitable for all, says Union Minister

March 25, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar has said that the Central government is consistently working for the growth of the education sector.

Addressing the 6th convocation of the Central University of Kerala (CUK) on Saturday, Dr. Sarkar said the new National Education Policy (NEP) would transform the education system in the country.

As many as 1,947 students, who completed their studies in 2021 and 2022, were presented certificates during the ceremony. Of the total 1,567 students who had registered for the event, 82 were awarded Bachelor’s degree, while 1,732 got Master’s degree. PhD was awarded to 57 persons.

The government envisages a holistic system of education that helps in sustainable development, the Minister said, adding that the NEP aimed to make education inclusive, accessible and equitable for all.

Mr. Sarkar further said the policy would help create futuristic knowledge systems based on ancient Indian traditions, cultural heritage, and wisdom. It also aims to align the education system with the needs of the 21st century, thus making India a global leader in education.

The Minister appreciated the CUK authorities for adopting a comprehensive waste management system and the green campus initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the world was looking at India as a beacon of hope. “It is the youth who lays the foundation for the next generation’s prosperity and sustainable future. Your dream and effort will determine the course of India,” he said.

The Minister said there had been a tremendous rise in the number of start-ups in the country a short span of time. The NEP will usher in revolutionary changes in the education sector, he said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu presided over the event. Registrar M. Muralidharan Nambiar, Controller of Examinations in-Charge; M.N. Mustafa, Dean, Academic, Prof. Amrit G. Kumar, students, and other faculty members were present.