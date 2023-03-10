ADVERTISEMENT

NEP to be discussed in Thrissur People’s Parliament

March 10, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

All India Save Education Committee and Kerala Samsthana Janakeeya Prathirodha Samithi are jointly organising a People’s Parliament in Thrissur on Saturday to discuss the new National Education Policy.

Higher Education Sabha and General Education Sabha will be held simultaneously in the Sahitya Akademi Hall and Changampuzha Hall. Former Chairman of UGC Professor Sukhadeo Thorat will inaugurate the Parliament.

Prominent educational and cultural leaders of the State, teachers and student union leaders will participate in the discussions. As many as 300 representatives will participate as Members of Parliament. The leaders said that our country needs an education policy that proclaims humanity and humaneness.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US