NEP to be discussed in Thrissur People’s Parliament

March 10, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

All India Save Education Committee and Kerala Samsthana Janakeeya Prathirodha Samithi are jointly organising a People’s Parliament in Thrissur on Saturday to discuss the new National Education Policy.

Higher Education Sabha and General Education Sabha will be held simultaneously in the Sahitya Akademi Hall and Changampuzha Hall. Former Chairman of UGC Professor Sukhadeo Thorat will inaugurate the Parliament.

Prominent educational and cultural leaders of the State, teachers and student union leaders will participate in the discussions. As many as 300 representatives will participate as Members of Parliament. The leaders said that our country needs an education policy that proclaims humanity and humaneness.

