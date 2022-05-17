NEP rollout likely to be delayed in Kerala

Higher Education Minister cites logistical difficulties, additional financial burden as reasons

The State is likely to witness a delayed rollout of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) despite the University Grants Commission (UGC) expediting steps for its implementation across the country.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who spoke to mediapersons here on Tuesday, highlighted various logistical difficulties, including the need to create posts, and the additional financial burden that the government could incur as hindrances in implementing the reforms.

“More importantly, the provisions (included in the NEP) can be introduced only after detailed consultations since they will have a huge bearing on the lives and careers of students. The proposed reforms will also have to be customised in accordance with the State’s needs. We might be able to implement the policy only by next academic year (commencing June 2023),” Dr. Bindu said.

The Kerala State Higher Education Council had recently organised a two-day conclave of various stakeholders to deliberate upon the NEP provisions. However, the State is yet to finalise its policy for implementation.

Dr. Bindu, however, expressed optimism of implementing the recommendations of the examinations reforms commission that has been formed by the government.

The panel had recommended the deployment of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems in higher education institutions and steps to ease the burden on universities by entrusting colleges with conducting examinations of certain semesters.