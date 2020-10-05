NEP promotes research culture: CUK VC

It is likely to have a significant impact on research funding: H. Venkateshwarlu

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisages a robust research ecosystem and lays the framework for promoting research and innovation right from the school level, H. Venkateshwarlu, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kerala (CUK), Kasaragod, has said.

Prof. Venkateshwarlu, who assumed charge at the helm of CUK two months ago, told The Hindu that the policy document identifies the lacunae that hindered the evolution of a strong research culture in higher educational institutions.

“To promote a conducive environment for innovation, we will have to address our approach to integrity in research; and existing standards, protocols and policies in research organisations,” he said.

Hailing the plan to establish the National Research Foundation (NRF) as a progressive move, he said that the proposed agency will facilitate incentives for outstanding research, even while funding institutions such as DST, DBT, ICAR and ICSSR will continue funding research in priority areas. In effect, the endeavour is likely to have a significant impact on research funding.

The NEP 2020 which, he said, augers well for promoting research and innovation from the school level laid emphasis on more play and discovery-based style of learning.

“The curricula and methods of teaching and evaluation will have to be flexible to promote a research culture. Ample freedom has to be allotted to students to ask questions and to explore the problems posed to them. Kindling their curiosity and a perfect understanding of what makes them interested is very essential to build up an innovative mind. We can develop curious and innovative minds among school students if we succeed in implementing the real spirit of NEP 2020. The benefit of such efforts will gradually translate to the higher education level,” the academician said.

Prof. Venkateshwarlu called for urgent steps to realise the target to spend 6% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) for education and earmarking a sufficient portion for research. Researchers across higher education institutions and research organisations must be encouraged to take up research on study areas including socio-economic aspects, culture and science, he said.