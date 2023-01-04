NEP discriminatory as it promotes only some languages, says Sivankutty

January 04, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said that the State government will not allow any discrimination against languages in the education sector.

Opening the Arabic Arts Festival being held along with the 61 st State school arts fest here on Wednesday, he said the concerns of teachers and students would be addressed while formulating the revised curriculum framework.

The Minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of the reported exclusion of Arabic from the list of foreign languages that will be offered from the senior secondary level in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Mr. Sivankutty said the NEP gives priority to only certain languages. “This approach is promoting discrimination. No language is above or below any other. It is for communication. We will not allow discrimination against any language in the State,” he said.

Mr. Sivankutty said the government was taking steps to retain the learning of languages and expand the possibility of higher studies. He pointed out that learning more languages would help students improve their linguistic skills and enhance their job prospects. It would also help them learn the history, literature, and culture of other places through translating literary works from there, Mr. Sivankutty added.

