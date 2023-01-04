ADVERTISEMENT

NEP discriminatory as it promotes only some languages, says Sivankutty

January 04, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

While opening Arabic Arts Festival, the Minister says concerns of students and teachers will be addressed

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said that the State government will not allow any discrimination against languages in the education sector.

Opening the Arabic Arts Festival being held along with the 61 st State school arts fest here on Wednesday, he said the concerns of teachers and students would be addressed while formulating the revised curriculum framework.

The Minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of the reported exclusion of Arabic from the list of foreign languages that will be offered from the senior secondary level in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Mr. Sivankutty said the NEP gives priority to only certain languages. “This approach is promoting discrimination. No language is above or below any other. It is for communication. We will not allow discrimination against any language in the State,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sivankutty said the government was taking steps to retain the learning of languages and expand the possibility of higher studies. He pointed out that learning more languages would help students improve their linguistic skills and enhance their job prospects. It would also help them learn the history, literature, and culture of other places through translating literary works from there, Mr. Sivankutty added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US