NEP 2020 could reinforce societal inequalities, create cheap labourers: JNU Professor

September 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Academic Sachidanand Sinha has raised caution against the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which, he alleged, could reinforce the traditional structure based on inequalities, caste and occupation.

The Professor at the Centre for the Study of Regional Development in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also feared that the policy would only serve to churn out cheap labourers for the neo-liberal market.

His recorded inaugural address was played during a demonstration taken out to Raj Bhavan under the aegis of the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) on Tuesday demanding the rollback of the NEP 2020.

Social mobility

Prof. Sinha faulted the provision for multiple entry and multiple exit for students in higher education. Flagging the absence of any programme to bring back dropouts to the education system, he opined that students who opted to drop out after the first or second years would ultimately become footloose casual workers with their certificate or diploma having no value in the market. With cheap labour being an objective of the neo-liberal world, such policies would impede social mobility.

He also felt the 5+3+3+4 design put forth by the NEP 2020 for the academic structure (beginning with five years in the foundation stage and going up to four years in the secondary stage) would promote selective promotions, while failing to help each student in clearing various stages.

More exams

“Children will be subjected to some kind of evaluation or test at each stage. This will hinder a smooth flow across stages. While a continuous process of evaluation is ideal in schools and universities, the policy will pave the way for more examinations. This could create a situation wherein you promote some students and hold back others,” he said.

Prof. Sinha also delved into the threat of school mergers that had been depriving several students of education across the country. Such policies which mostly affected marginalised sections were meant to aid privatisation, he alleged.

Poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar delivered the keynote address. Disaster management expert Thara K.G., writer Viswamangalam Sundaresan, Vincent Maliyekkal, D. Surendranath, and AISEC State president George Joseph, secretary E.N. Shantiraj and vice president M. Shajarkhan spoke.