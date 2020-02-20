Neonatology forum meet from tomorrow

KOTTAYAM

20 February 2020 23:04 IST

Interactive sessions, discussions on innovative strategies to be held

SOUTH NEOCON 2020, the annual South India conference by the National Neonatology Forum (NNF) to discuss the latest treatment strategies and technological advancements newborn care, will begin at Changanassery, Kottayam, on Saturday.

The two-day event is being jointly organised by National Neonatology Forum Kerala, National Neonatology Forum Pathanamthitta, and Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Pathanamthitta.

M.K.C. Nair, former Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Science, Thrissur, will inaugurate the conference. Sabarinathan and C.K Sasidharan will be awarded the NNF Kerala Lifetime Achievement award on the occasion.

Roy Alexander, organising chairman of the event, said the event would focus on interactive sessions, innovative strategies for treatment and care in the most challenging cases, and latest advancements in neonatology research.

The conference will also discuss effective awareness programmes for promoting breastfeeding among mothers, he added.