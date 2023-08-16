ADVERTISEMENT

‘Neo-liberal economic reforms complicated caste inequalities in India’

August 16, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Implementation of neo-liberal economic reforms has complicated the caste inequalities in Indian society, social critic Sunil P. Elayidom has said.

He was delivering the key-note address at a seminar organised by the Mahatma Ayyankali Chair of the University of Calicut on the university campus on Wednesday. The theme of the seminar was ‘Caste questions and neo-liberal policies in contemporary India’.

Mr. Elayidom said that though poverty had reduced to a large extent in Kerala society, economic inequality had become an irony here. He said that though marginalised forces were being increasingly exploited in the country, the same groups were being used by the fascist forces as a weapon to whip up racial conflicts. Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj opened the seminar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US