‘Neo-liberal economic reforms complicated caste inequalities in India’

August 16, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Implementation of neo-liberal economic reforms has complicated the caste inequalities in Indian society, social critic Sunil P. Elayidom has said.

He was delivering the key-note address at a seminar organised by the Mahatma Ayyankali Chair of the University of Calicut on the university campus on Wednesday. The theme of the seminar was ‘Caste questions and neo-liberal policies in contemporary India’.

Mr. Elayidom said that though poverty had reduced to a large extent in Kerala society, economic inequality had become an irony here. He said that though marginalised forces were being increasingly exploited in the country, the same groups were being used by the fascist forces as a weapon to whip up racial conflicts. Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj opened the seminar.

