‘Nendran’ prices go up

The price of ‘nendran’ variety of plantain is spiralling in the district owing to poor arrivals and rising demand.

After a year of low prices, the plantain touched ₹45 to ₹49 a kg in the Wayanad market on Wednesday as against ₹20 to ₹25 a kg in the corresponding period last year.

The price had touched ₹52 a kg three days ago.

Plantain production in the district has shrunk considerably owing to the flood last year. Plantain cultivation on 2,000 hectares was damaged in the deluge.

Data available with the Agriculture Department reveals that nearly 8,000 hectares of land has been utilised for plantain cultivation this year as against 12,123 hectares two years ago.

Summer rain and heavy winds destroyed cultivation in large areas this year. According to the department, 3,78,935 bunched and non-bunched plantains to the tune of ₹3.57 crore were uprooted in the summer rain this year.

During the Onam season, the major share of the demand for ‘nendran’ banana is met by the district. But this year, the availability of plantain, especially ‘nendran,’ might shrunk considerably, M.D. Ibrahim, a leading plantain trader in Meenangadi, said.

Moreover, many of the farmers had abandoned cultivation owing to heavy losses sustained in the rain last year, he said.

“The price is quite attractive, but many a farmer will not get the benefit as they had already faced huge losses owing to natural calamities,” Eldo, a farmer from Chakkalakkal at Moonnanakkuzhi, said.

Mr. Eldo planted 3,000 ‘nendran’ plantains this year and 2,300 bunched plantains uprooted in the summer rain two weeks ago. He had spent ₹110 per plantain, including land lease and production costs, and is at a loss as to how to recoup the investment.

The condition of many farmers in the district is no different.

Temporary

Trading circles in the district said the price hike was a temporary phenomenon and it would come down once plantains began to arrive from various parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts in Karnataka by the middle of July.