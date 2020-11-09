‘Nendran’ banana to sail to London market

VFPCK intends to ship 10 tonnes on a trial basis in March next year

Kerala’s famed ‘Nendran’ bananas are all set to be shipped to London in March next year.

The trial export to London is in accordance with the sea-shipment protocol of the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK), a company established to bring about overall development of the fruit and vegetable sector in the State.

The plan is to deliver the Nendran bananas to London in 20-25 days through an export agency in the State.

In the first phase, a container (10 tonnes) of Nendran bananas will be shipped. If successful, the venture will open foreign markets for Kerala’s products in the sector.

From 10 farmers

The Nendran bananas required for export will be procured from 10 farmers in Thrissur. The bananas from saplings planted in July this year will be harvested in February 2021 and exported.

The onus is on the VFPCK to procure, store, and make provisions for the export of the crop.

The fruits will be harvested at 80 to 85% maturity (before ripening). The bunches will be sliced at the farm itself before being delivered to the packing house.

After the pre-cooling and cleaning processes, they will be stored.

Quality factor

It will be ensured that the fruits do not have any stains or damage. They will be then dehumidified, packed in cartons, and stored in special containers to regulate temperature and humidity. The packing process will be documented to ensure product reliability through a transparent traceability system and QR coding system.

Packing house

Depending on the success, products from Kerala will be branded and exported to more countries. A packing house has been set up at Kammanam in Wayanad to promote exports. The construction of a packing house at Pariyaram in Thrissur is nearing completion. A detailed project proposal is also being prepared to set up a vegetable agro park in Idukki.