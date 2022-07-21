Nemom railway terminal project not abandoned: Kerala Minister V. Abdurahiman

No decision has been taken to abandon the Nemom railway terminal project, Minister for Waqf and Haj Pilgrimage V. Abdurahiman said on Thursday.

In a review meeting convened by the Chief Secretary, the Railway authorities have informed that no such decision was taken. Further, neither the Railways nor the Railway Board had informed the State government of the abandonment of the project, the Minister informed the Assembly.

However, a letter was written to the Railways Minister pointing out the importance of the Nemom terminal in the development of the Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. A ministerial delegation consisting of Ministers V. Sivankutty, Antony Raju and G.R. Anil will meet the Union Railway Minister on July 28 with a request to take the project forward.