Nelliyampathy farm’s biodiversity registry soon

A biodiversity registry of the Government Orange and Vegetable Farm at Nelliyampathy will be prepared soon. Work has begun for the biodiversity registry of the 521-acre farm.

The Centre for Life Skills Learning (CLSL), Nenmara, will help the Government Orange and Vegetable Farm officials in the registry preparation. Officials said that it was the first such attempt at Nelliyampathy.

The students of Ideal College for Advanced Studies, Malappuram, will help the CLSL in the registry preparation.

The trees of various species will be recorded in the first phase. Farm superintendent Nandakumar, agriculture officer Varun, and CLSL director Asokan Nenmara, will lead the registry drive.

Apart from the scientific and common names as well as family and species of the plants, the registry will mark their latitude and longitude. The Forest Department too will lend its support in the identification of plants.