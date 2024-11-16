 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Neiox secures ₹30-lakh funding for climate tech innovation

Published - November 16, 2024 12:02 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Pioneering climate tech company Neiox Eco Cycle has won a grant of ₹30 lakh from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) under a maritime programme, accelerating the start-up’s mission towards developing innovative solutions for recovering and converting industrial pollutants and waste into valuable resources.

A press release said that the award, instituted under the CSL-supported USHUS Maritime Startup Funding programme in association with the Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing, and Entrepreneurship (LIVE) at the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K), was presented at an event held on the campus.

Incorporated in August this year, Neiox Eco Cycle’s work directly contributes to a sustainable and circular economy, while also aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While its founder Akhil Raj Pottekkat is an environmental sustainability entrepreneur with over a decade of industry experience, Neiox Eco Cycle is incubated at the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of the National Institute of Technology- Calicut.

“The programme is a testament to our commitment to developing sustainable and impactful solutions. Our work aligns closely with the UN SDGs. We will continue making strides toward a sustainable future,” said Mr. Pottekkat

He had an earlier tenure in pigment manufacturing, where he witnessed the environmental impact of industrial waste. Motivated to combat climate change, the youngster embarked on a four-year journey to develop solutions that transform pollutants into resources, ultimately establishing Neiox Eco Cycle.

The co-founders at Neiox comprise Dr. Sajith V. (chief technology officer), Hemalatha Ramachandran (vice president), and Ektha V. (chief operating officer), who bring expertise in sustainable materials and environmental engineering. Neiox also benefits from a robust mentorship network.

Published - November 16, 2024 12:02 am IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.