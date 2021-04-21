Neighbour held in woman missing case

Body of suspected victim exhumed from plot of accused

The police arrested a man in connection with the missing of a 21-year-old woman at Chottur near Athavanad, Valanchery, on Wednesday.

Varikkodan Anwar, a neighbour of the missing Subeera Farhath was picked up by a special team investigating the case after 40 days.

Farhath has been missing since March 10. The body of a woman, suspected to be that of Farhath, was exhumed from a plot belonging to Anwar. Police sources said that Anwar admitted to killing Farhath on March 10 and burying the body in a vacant plot. He reportedly filled the area where he buried the body with additional soil by hiring an earthmover.

The body dug up by the police is not yet confirmed to be that of Farhath. However, police said that they would go ahead with the investigation presuming that it is that of Farhath. Scientific testing of the exhumed body parts will also be done simultaneously.

Anwar reportedly admitted that he waylaid Farhath as she was going for work at a dental clinic on March 10 at a deserted place near her house. He reportedly gagged her and strangled her while attempting to rob her of ornaments.