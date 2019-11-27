Neighbour held for ex-cop’s murder

After days of groping in the dark, the police have finally managed to crack the mystery behind the murder of a former policeman in Gandhinagar and recorded the arrest of George Kurian, alias Shijo, in this connection.

Confirming his arrest, P.S. Sabu, District Police Chief, said here on Wednesday that the accused had harboured previous enmity towards the victim, Sasidharan, over a property boundary issue.

“After an intense interrogation that lasted several hours, the accused finally confessed to the crime and a part of the weapons that he had used for the murder was recovered later in the day,” said the official.

The plot

According to Mr. Sabu, the spot where Sasidharan had been lying dead was just about 25 metres from the residence of the accused.

“The accused, who lived in the victim’s neighbourhood, knew about the victim taking a morning walk every day and hence hatched a plan to kill him. Accordingly, he waited for Sasidharan by the wayside, hiding in bushes and attacked the victim using a sharp-edged iron rod and fled the scene,’’ the official explained.

Based on the accused’s statement, the police later recovered a portion of the weapon from a canal near Parambuzha. They, however, are yet to recover the sharp-edged portion of the weapon used for inflicting the injury.

Incident on Nov.24

Sasidharan, a retired sub-inspector of police, was found dead near the Adichira gate in the early hours of November 24.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the 62-year-old had died of a head injury.

Back in custody

The police soon took into custody Shijo, who lived in the victim’s neighbourhood, in connection with the murder case.

He, however, escaped from the custody and went into hiding, only to be caught again after a massive search operation.

Following the incident, Gandhinagar station house officer Anoop Jose was placed under suspension pending further inquiry.