Neighbour arrested for murder of elderly woman

November 26, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

The police on Saturday arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old woman inside her house in Idukki on Wednesday. According to the police, the arrested was Thomas Varghese alias Vettiyankal Saji, the woman’s neighbour.

The police said the woman was killed while trying to resist a robbery attempt. The victim was alone at home when the incident took place. The accused reached her house and asked for drinking water. While the woman was bringing the water, the accused attacked her with a knife and she fell to the floor unconscious.

Idukki SP V. U. Kuriakose said that the accused was a gas stove repairing worker and had knowledge of using LPG. “ The accused stole the woman’s four sovereigns’ worth of gold and burnt her alive. The autopsy report also confirmed that the woman was burnt alive,” said Mr Kuriakose.

“ The accused was arrested from Cumbum in Tamil Nadu while trying to escape from the State,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

Kumpidiyamakkal Chinnamma Antony of Pallikavala near Narakakkanam was found charred inside her home on Wednesday evening. Initially, the police suspected an LPG cylinder explosion had resulted in her death.

A special team led by the Kattappana deputy superintendent of police has been deputed to probe the murder.