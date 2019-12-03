Nehru’s secularism played vital role in building nation, says Aiyar

Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday said the outlook and secular democratic stand of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had played a pivotal role in building the nation.

While delivering the M.I. Shanavas commemoration speech here in connection with the first death anniversary of former Wayanad MP M.I. Shanavas, Mr. Aiyar said Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru approached people without discrimination unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his crew.

Nehru led the country with all its religious perspectives and respected all religions and treated everyone equally, he added.

“It seems the current political leaders have weakened Nehru’s foresight and vision. India still exists because Nehru discovered India’s soul and tried to protect democracy and secularism,” said Mr. Aiyar. He added that the Centre had shown injustice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He remembered Shanavas as a fighter who fought for secularism and democracy. The programme was organised by the Farook College Old Students’ Association. C.K. Saseendran, MLA, inaugurated the programme.