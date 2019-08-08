Nehru Trophy Boat Race tomorrow

Alappuzha is all set to host the 67th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race on Saturday. The boat race will be held on Punnamada Lake. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the race at 2 p.m. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be the chief guest. The Champions Boat League (CBL) will also kick-off along with the Nehru trophy.

Officials said a starting device for the race had been successfully tested. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the CBL would aid tourism in the State. “The 12 boat races under the CBL will be held between August and October. It will attract more tourists to the State,” Dr. Isaac said.

79 boats

A total of 79 boats, including 23 snakeboats, will participate in this year’s Nehru trophy. Of the total snakeboats, 20, including nine CBL teams, will compete in the main race and the rest will participate in the exhibition race.

There will be a total of six heats. The CBL teams will compete in the first three heats. Competitions will also be held under Iruttu Kuthi ‘A’ , Iruttu Kuthi ‘B”, Iruttu Kuthi ‘C”, Veppu ‘A’, Veppu ‘B’, and Thekkanodi categories.

Despite the inclement weather, boat clubs have organised training sessions on the backwaters.

In view of the race, security has been beefed up in Alappuzha town.

The Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society, organisers of the event, has made elaborate arrangements for spectators. Separate pavilions have been constructed for senior citizens and the differently abled.