Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be held on September 28

Published - September 03, 2024 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Logo of NTBR | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on September 28.

The State government had earlier postponed the regatta, originally scheduled for August 10, following the Wayanad landslides. The new date was finalised in a meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) held in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

District Collector and NTBRS chairperson Alex Varghese said the event would be organised without fanfare. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the race at 2 p.m.

The delay in announcing a new date had led to protests. Before the postponement, 74 boats, including 19 snakeboats, had registered in nine categories for this year’s race.

