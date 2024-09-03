GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be held on September 28

Published - September 03, 2024 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Logo of NTBR

Logo of NTBR | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on September 28.

The State government had earlier postponed the regatta, originally scheduled for August 10, following the Wayanad landslides. The new date was finalised in a meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) held in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

District Collector and NTBRS chairperson Alex Varghese said the event would be organised without fanfare. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the race at 2 p.m.

The delay in announcing a new date had led to protests. Before the postponement, 74 boats, including 19 snakeboats, had registered in nine categories for this year’s race.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.