Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha today

August 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Saturday. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 2 p.m.

As many as 72 boats, including 19 chundan vallams (snakeboats), will participate under nine categories in this year’s race. While competitions of small boats will begin at 11 a.m., the snakeboat race is scheduled to start after the inaugural function. The snakeboat competition will begin with heats. The top four boats, based on timings recorded in five heats, will fight it out in the final for the famed Nehru trophy. Modern starting and photo-finish systems will be used in the regatta.

Security has been beefed up in Alappuzha in view of the event. Around 2,000 police and traffic personnel will be deployed on the race day.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will preside. Kerala High Court Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai, Ministers P. Prasad, Saji Cherian, M.B. Rajesh, Veena George and V. Abdurahiman among others will attend the race.