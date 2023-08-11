HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha today

August 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the logo of the 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race prepared using coir by the Kerala State Coir Corporation.

A view of the logo of the 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race prepared using coir by the Kerala State Coir Corporation. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Saturday. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 2 p.m.

As many as 72 boats, including 19 chundan vallams (snakeboats), will participate under nine categories in this year’s race. While competitions of small boats will begin at 11 a.m., the snakeboat race is scheduled to start after the inaugural function. The snakeboat competition will begin with heats. The top four boats, based on timings recorded in five heats, will fight it out in the final for the famed Nehru trophy. Modern starting and photo-finish systems will be used in the regatta.

Security has been beefed up in Alappuzha in view of the event. Around 2,000 police and traffic personnel will be deployed on the race day.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will preside. Kerala High Court Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai, Ministers P. Prasad, Saji Cherian, M.B. Rajesh, Veena George and V. Abdurahiman among others will attend the race.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.