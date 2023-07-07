Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be held on August 12

July 07, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 12.

The date was finalised in a meeting of the Nhru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) held here on Friday. However, there is a lack of clarity regarding the conduct of the Champions Boat League (CBL).

In previous years, NTBR was the first race of the CBL. A government order issued recently in connection with the organisation of the 2023 CBL season did not mention the NTBR. It, instead, noted the boat race on Punnamada would be held on September 30.

Several members who attended the NTBRS meeting protested the move to conduct NTBR and CBL separately. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, said the NTBR would continue to receive financial assistance from the government.

H. Salam, MLA, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, Subcollector and NTBRS secretary Sooraj Shaji, ADM S. Santhosh Kumar, and others attended the meeting.

