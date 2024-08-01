ADVERTISEMENT

Nehru Trophy boat race postponed

Published - August 01, 2024 07:49 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the Wayanad landslides, the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy boat race, scheduled to take place on the Punnamada lake on August 10, has been postponed. The decision was made following deliberations between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and two Ministers from Alappuzha- P. Prasad and Saji Cherian on Thursday. Subsequently, a meeting of the Nehru Trophy sub-committee was held at Alappuzha Collectorate, where District Collector Alex Varghese announced the postponement. The new date of the annual regatta will be announced later.

