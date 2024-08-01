GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nehru Trophy boat race postponed

Published - August 01, 2024 07:49 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the Wayanad landslides, the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy boat race, scheduled to take place on the Punnamada lake on August 10, has been postponed. The decision was made following deliberations between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and two Ministers from Alappuzha- P. Prasad and Saji Cherian on Thursday. Subsequently, a meeting of the Nehru Trophy sub-committee was held at Alappuzha Collectorate, where District Collector Alex Varghese announced the postponement. The new date of the annual regatta will be announced later.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.