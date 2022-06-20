Nehru Trophy Boat Race on September 4
The 68th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) is likely to be held on September 4.
A meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society held here on Monday decided to suggest the date to the government. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, said the date would be finalised after getting approval from the Tourism Department. Mr. Chitharanjan said the race would be conducted on full scale.
The NTBR will also be the first race of this year's Champions Boat League (CBL).
The NTBR and the CBL will be held after a pandemic-induced gap of two years. The race was last held on August 31, 2019.
H. Salam, MLA, Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj, Tourism director V.R. Krishna Teja, representatives of boats and boat clubs, and others attended the meeting.
