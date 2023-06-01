Nehru Trophy Boat Race likely to be held on August 12

June 01, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) is likely to be held on August 12.

A meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) chaired by District Collector Haritha V. Kumar on Wednesday decided to suggest the date (second Saturday of August) to the government. Subcollector Sooraj Shaji, also the NTBRS secretary, said the date would be finalised after obtaining approval from the State government.

The race, known as ‘Kuttanad’s Olympics on water’, is traditionally held on the second Saturday of August every year on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha. However, in 2018 and 2019, the race was held on November 10 and August 31 respectively after postponements in view of heavy rain and floods. The race was held last year on September 4 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision to conduct the race on the second Saturday of August was taken unanimously. We will start preparing for the event once the government approves the date,” Mr. Shaji said.

The meeting also approved the last year’s financial statement with a surplus of ₹11 lakh.

The NTBR will also be the first race of this year’s Champions Boat League (CBL). Last year, a total of 77 boats, including 20 snakeboats, participated under nine categories in the NTBR. Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil Chundan rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club won the race. Nadubhagom Chundan rowed by the NCDC Boat Club Kumarakom and Veeyapuram Chundan (Punnamada Boat Club) finished in the second and third places respectively.

The history of the NTBR is associated with the visit of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Alappuzha in 1952. An exhibition race was conducted in his honour. After watching the race, an excited Nehru hopped on Nadubhagam Chundan which finished first. The snakeboat carried him to the Alappuzha boat jetty. On his return to New Delhi, Nehru donated a silver trophy, a replica of a snakeboat with the inscription ‘To the winners of the boat race which is a unique feature of community life in Travancore Cochin.’ The trophy was initially named Prime Minister’s trophy but later came to be known as Nehru trophy.