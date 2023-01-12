ADVERTISEMENT

Nehru Group to honour best doctors in Kerala

January 12, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Two doctors from Tamil Nadu too will be felicitated for their services

The Hindu Bureau

The Nehru Group of Institutions and the P.K. Das Institute of Medical Sciences (PKDIMS), Vaniyamkulam, will honour the best doctors in Kerala at an award function being hosted by the PKDIMS on Saturday.

The awards will be given in memory of Nehru group founder P.K. Das.

Six doctors from Kerala have been selected for the awards considering their services in four categories. Besides, three doctors from Tamil Nadu too will receive the awards in two categories.

For palliative care

M.R. Rajagopal, popularly known as the father of palliative care in India, has won the award for his comprehensive services to health care. Former professor of anaesthesiology at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, Dr. Rajagopal will get the main award consisting of ₹1 lakh and a citation.

In clinical practice section, P. Rajan, former professor of surgery at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, and P.S. Shajahan, professor of pulmonology at Government Medical College, Alappuzha, have been chosen for the awards.

In medical education, Annie George, professor of anatomy at Government Medical College, Kottayam, and C. Raveendran, additional professor of surgery at Government Medical College, Thrissur, will be given the awards.

In social service sector, V. Narayanan, who works among the tribespeople of Attappady, has been chosen for the award.

They will get a cash prize of ₹50,000 each and a citation.

From T.N.

The doctors from Tamil Nadu who won the awards are N.S. Kumaresan and S. Thangavel from K.G.M. Hospital, Coimbatore, in health-care management; and Pari Selvaraj, managing director of Manu Hospital, Coimbatore, in pride of health-care category.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will give away the awards. Nehru group chairman and managing trustee P. Krishnadas will preside. Kerala Health University Vice-Chancellor Mohan Kunnammal and Nehru group chief executive officer P. Krishnakumar will be present.

