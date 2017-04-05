Nehru group chairman arrested

Nehru Group of Institutions chairman P. Krishnadas was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Jishnu Pranoy case. His arrest was recorded at the Irinjalakuda Dy.SP office. He was released after four hours of questioning as he had already got anticipatory bail in the case. The police had registered a case against Krishnadas as first accused in the Jishnu Pranoy case.
Apart from Krishnadas, PRO Sanjith Viswanthan, Vice Principal Shakthivel, assistant professor Praveen and examiner Vipin are the other accused. The arrest assumes significance as the family of Jishnu has decided to go on an indefinite strike in front of the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday alleging that action was not being taken against the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor