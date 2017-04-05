Nehru group chairman arrested

Nehru Group of Institutions chairman P. Krishnadas was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Jishnu Pranoy case. His arrest was recorded at the Irinjalakuda Dy.SP office. He was released after four hours of questioning as he had already got anticipatory bail in the case. The police had registered a case against Krishnadas as first accused in the Jishnu Pranoy case.

Apart from Krishnadas, PRO Sanjith Viswanthan, Vice Principal Shakthivel, assistant professor Praveen and examiner Vipin are the other accused. The arrest assumes significance as the family of Jishnu has decided to go on an indefinite strike in front of the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday alleging that action was not being taken against the accused.