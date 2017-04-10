Nehru college Vice Principal granted bail

The High Court on Monday granted interim bail to N.K. Sakthivel, Vice Principal of the Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre at Pambadi in Thrissur, who was arrested in connection with the case relating to the death of Jishnu Pranoy, a student of the college.

The court passed the order while a bail petition filed by him came up for hearing. The Vice Principal was arrested from a farmhouse of his relative at Annur, near Coimbatore, on Sunday afternoon by a special investigation team of the police.

The court took the police to task for arresting the accused while his anticipatory bail petition was pending. The anticipatory application filed by him had come up last week and was posted for hearing on April 10.

Prosecution’s version

Opposing the grant of bail, Special Public Prosecutor C.P. Udayabhanu argued that there was no legal bar on arresting an accused when an anticipatory bail plea was pending before the court. In fact, the court had not issued any directive to the police not to arrest the petitioner. The question of propriety and fairness of arrest could only be an academic exercise.

He pointed out that the investigating officer had already moved a petition before the magistrate court seeking custody of the accused. If the accused was released on bail, the very purpose of custody application would be defeated.

Bond of ₹50,000

The court ordered that the accused be released on his executing a bond for ₹50,000 and two solvent sureties for the like sum. The other bail conditions were that he shall not enter the college premises and that he shall not interfere with the day-to-day affairs of the college.

Other accused

The prosecution also gave an undertaking before the court that Praveen and Dipin, two other accused in the case, would not be arrested till the disposal of their anticipatory bail petition.