‘Neglect’ of Malayalam by PSC criticised

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan signed an online representation on Sunday to signal the launch of a protest against the alleged neglect of Malayalam by the State Public Service Commission.
The protest has been launched by a committee under the Aikya Malayala Prasthanam to raise its voice against the non-inclusion of Malayalam in the syllabus for examinations conducted by the PSC for selection of lower primary teachers for teaching in Malayalam medium schools. The mass memorandum seeks the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the matter.
Mr. Gopalakrishnan, at the inauguration, said the PSC’s continual language discrimination was regrettable. Bodies such as the PSC that have been created by the Constitution are not above the government.
The filmmaker clarified that some PSC members could have a love for Malayalam.
However, they should not continue in the face of the anti-Malayalam sentiment, and rather should quit. Should not teachers who teach young children know Malayalam?
The State government, he said, was committed to Malayalam. The Chief Minister should therefore intervene in the matter, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.
Protest committee convener R. Nandakumar, Aikya Malayala Prasthanam chairperson Subair Arikkulam and writer R.P. Sivakumar spoke.
