Negative RT-PCR report with QR code must for flyers

RT-PCR test taken 72 hours must in Singapore

The Civil Aviation Ministry has made a negative RT-PCR test report with QR code mandatory for those flying out of the country.

Airlines operating on international routes as per bubble agreements have already enforced the rule following reports of passengers procuring fake negative reports.

Laboratories have started providing QR codes on RT-PCR test reports after instances of editing of reports to show a negative result to meet the regulatory requirements have come to notice.

Air India Express ,which operates 16 international flights, has informed passengers having negative RT-PCR report, as per requirement of their destination country, should ensure that the report has a QR code linking to the original report.

Airline officials in Kerala say instances of fake RT-PCR reports have been reported from the northern region of the country. Cases of flyers testing positive for COVID-19 in tests conducted immediately after reaching the airports have also forced the Civil Aviation Ministry to intervene.

Besides preventing the use of false and forged negative RT-PCR reports at airports, the QR-coded certificate will ensure that the test reports are authentic and the passengers are safe. This will also allow for verification with minimal physical interaction between the airline staff and flyers.

Airline sources say flyers need not have to bother much for the new directive as several airports have introduced express testing facilities. Though costly, the facility has come in handy for flyers.

Effective Saturday (May 29), all travellers, including Singapore citizens and permanent residents, entering or transiting or transferring through Singapore should take COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours of their departure for Singapore. Children of six years of age and below are exempted. Passengers should also give a self-health declaration having three mandatory queries.