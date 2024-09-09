Nefertiti cruise vessel resumes operations

Nefertiti, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation’s Egyptian-themed luxury cruise vessel, resumed operations from Sunday. It can carry up to 180 guests and has, among others, a banquet hall, restaurant, 3D theatre, and an open sun deck. It operates four-hour long morning cruise and five-hour-long evening DJ cruise, from Inland Waterways Authority of India terminal jetty at Bolgatty or Willingdon Island. For cruise details, call 97446-01234 or visit www.nefertiticruise.com.