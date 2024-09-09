GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nefertiti cruise vessel resumes operations

Published - September 09, 2024 08:31 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Nefertiti

Nefertiti

Nefertiti, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation’s Egyptian-themed luxury cruise vessel, resumed operations from Sunday. It can carry up to 180 guests and has, among others, a banquet hall, restaurant, 3D theatre, and an open sun deck. It operates four-hour long morning cruise and five-hour-long evening DJ cruise, from Inland Waterways Authority of India terminal jetty at Bolgatty or Willingdon Island. For cruise details, call 97446-01234 or visit www.nefertiticruise.com.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:31 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.