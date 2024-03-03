GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Neethi stores revolutionised medicine sales, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Silver jubilee celebrations of Neethi Medical Stores scheme, launched under the Kerala State Co-operative Consumers’ Federation, inaugurated

March 03, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The chain of Neethi Medical Stores made revolutionary intervention in the business of medicine sales in the State, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Sunday. He was inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of Neethi Medical Stores scheme, launched under the Kerala State Co-operative Consumers’ Federation, at Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly.

The chain of medical stores were launched in 1998 when E.K. Nayanar was the Chief Minister of the State. There were 496 Neethi Medical Stores in the State till 2016. The present government promised to expand the number of stores and there are 1,706 Neethi Medical Stores at present, which account for a total of ₹923 crore worth of sales.

There are also 12 Neethi Medical Store warehouses under Consumerfed. The stores offer between 14% and 70% discount on medicines. The stores also supply medicines and medical equipment to primary health centres and medical colleges as well as veterinary colleges.

Consumerfed is also reworking its medicine sales programme to offer more advantages to its customers. Dialysis and cancer patients will have new schemes. There is also a plan to launch manufacture of generic medicines. Consumerfed was also planning to supply surgical equipment to primary health centres under local bodies, said a press release.

The Thriveni brand of products from Consumerfed has contributed to strong market intervention by the government agency. More products from cooperatives will be made available through Thriveni stores. There are also plans to launch export of local products using Consumerfed channels.

Cooperative societies that did well in running Neethi Medical Stores were honoured by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who presided at the inaugural programme. Consumerfed Chairman M. Mehboob, MLA P. Nandakumar, and Kerala Bank president  Gopi Kottamurikkal were among those present at the inauguration.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.