NEET re-test for ‘frisked’ candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination for female candidates, who were forced to remove their innerwear before the examination, at a centre in Kollam.

The students were informed on Saturday that they could reappear for the examination that would be held on September 4 and only interested candidates need to write it. The original examination was conducted on July 17 and the NEET frisking case at the Mar Thoma College of Science and Technology, Ayur, had triggered widespread protests.

The Kottarakara police had filed a case after one of the students filed a complaint and later four other students approached the police saying they were asked to remove their innerwear after metallic hooks were detected during the screening.

The incident had caused great emotional distress to the girls who said they were not able to focus on the examination due to the trauma. While the Kerala State Human Rights Commission and State Youth Commission had registered suo motu cases, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu had condemned the incident.

Reportedly, the persons in charge of frisking and recording the biometric attendance of candidates had no training and the police had arrested five women in connection with the case.