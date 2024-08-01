NEET-PG aspirants from Kerala get centres in faraway Andhra Pradesh

A large number of candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admissions to postgraduate medical courses (NEET-PG) from Kerala are dismayed after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) allotted exam centres to them in Andhra Pradesh despite their preference for places closer to their hometowns.

Initially, it was announced that the exam will be held on March 3. It was later postponed to July 7. The date was advanced to June 23 thereafter. Hall tickets were assigned to the applicants on June 22. Many candidates reached the centres too. The exam, however, was postponed at the last minute, apparently following allegations of irregularities in the conduct of NEET. On July 5, it was declared that the test would be held on August 11.

The aspirants were asked on July 19 to select new exam centres. Sources said that those from Kerala were given only limited options from their home State and the mandatory fourth option was a place in Andhra Pradesh. Though the NBEMS said that the details of the exam centres would be disclosed on July 29, the aspirants got individual e-mails only on July 31, that too only indicating the city’s name. They were also told that the specific details of the centres would be revealed in hall tickets to be released on August 8. Candidates from other States too are reportedly facing a similar situation.

Ashik Basheer, State president of the General Practitioners Association (GPA), a forum of MBBS doctors that has intervened in the issue, told The Hindu that around 1,000 aspirants had got Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh as their exam centre. Many others had got centres in the same State. “The announcement of the centres came just 11 days before the exam date. Reserved train tickets are not available and flight tickets are quite expensive. It is difficult to get safe places to stay there. Among the aspirants, there are pregnant women and those who have recently had their deliveries. The sudden changes have led to mental trauma and stress,” he said.

Dr. Basheer said that with heavy rain lashing many parts of Kerala, long-distance travel could be a nightmare. The GPA filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court in 2022 when a similar issue had cropped up. However, the NBEMS officials failed to address the aspirants’ concerns, he alleged. Most of the aspirants are also working in various hospitals in the State. All of them staying away from their institutions for consecutive days could affect patient care.

Meanwhile, John Brittas, Rajya Sabha MP, has written to J.P. Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, urging him to take corrective steps.