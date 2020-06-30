NEET: HC rejects plea for overseas test centres

A petition seeking either overseas test centres for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) or postponement of the test till the COVID-19 situation improved was dismissed by the Kerala High Court.
The petition filed by Abdul Azees, general secretary, Kerala Muslim Culture Centre, Qatar, was rejected by a Division Bench consisting of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali.
The Medical Council of India (MCI) and other authorities submitted that overseas test centres were not feasible. The Central government also informed the court that students could be brought back to the State by following the guidelines prescribed for overseas Indians. The students could register their names at the embassies concerned to be brought to the State on priority basis, the Centre told the court.
The petitioner contended that around six-lakh students had registered for the test from as many as 211 schools in the Gulf countries. He contended that it was not possible to bring all the students to the State under the Vande Bharat scheme.
The court declined the contention of the petitioner and stated that it cannot direct the authorities to open overseas centres and conduct online tests.
