ADVERTISEMENT

Neeruravu project begins in Poothakulam panchayat

May 11, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Neerurav, a project under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in connection with the Nava Kerala Mission, has begun in Poothakulam grama panchayat. The panchayat has also published a detailed draft for improving irrigation facilities and protecting all waterbodies. Ithikkara block panchayat president M.K. Sreekumar inaugurated the rejuvenation works at Idayadi TTC canal on Thursday. Poothakulam grama panchayat president Ammini Amma presided over the function. Ward members Ansari Fazil and Prasanna Kumari Amma and grama panchayat secretary R. Rajesh Kumar were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US