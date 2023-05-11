HamberMenu
Neeruravu project begins in Poothakulam panchayat

May 11, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Neerurav, a project under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in connection with the Nava Kerala Mission, has begun in Poothakulam grama panchayat. The panchayat has also published a detailed draft for improving irrigation facilities and protecting all waterbodies. Ithikkara block panchayat president M.K. Sreekumar inaugurated the rejuvenation works at Idayadi TTC canal on Thursday. Poothakulam grama panchayat president Ammini Amma presided over the function. Ward members Ansari Fazil and Prasanna Kumari Amma and grama panchayat secretary R. Rajesh Kumar were present.

