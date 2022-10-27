Neerdhara project for protecting the Vamanapuram river

Soil and water conservation, construction of a check dam and jetties, and water supply schemes are part of project

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 27, 2022 18:15 IST

One lakh people will assemble on the banks of the Vamanapuram river in Thiruvananthapuram district on January 1 in connection with 'Neerdhara,' a project aimed at protecting the 88-km river.

As a prelude to the event, a leadership-level convention was held in the Chirayinkeezhu constituency on Thursday, chaired by D.K. Murali, MLA.

The project, with the motto 'Thelineerinoppam Thelinerinoppam,' is being implemented with the support of the people. In the Chirayinkeezhu constituency, activities related to the 'Neerdhara' project will be mainly centred at Mudakkal, Kadakkavur, Chirayinkeezhu and Anchuthengu panchayats.

Soil and water conservation using eco-friendly methods, construction of a check dam and jetties, and water supply schemes are part of the initiative. The potential of ecotourism in the region also will be explored.

It has been decided to form panchayat committees by November 15 and regional committees by December 20 for implementing the project. Protecting the Vamanapuram river aside, the project also envisages the cleaning of its tributaries and groundwater replenishment measures.

Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat president Jayasree P.C., members of the three-tier panchayats and government officials attended Thursday's convention.

