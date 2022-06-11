Neendoor kickstarts works to become model tourism village

Location to become hub of agri-tourism in four years

After Aymanom and Maravanthruth, one more village in Kottayam is working its way onto the global tourism map.

The Neendoor grama panchayat, with its interminable network of canals and farmlands, has kick-started works to tap the tourism potential of the locality with a mapping of resources and development of destination code. The project, which seeks to convert the destination as a model Responsible Tourism Village in four years, focusses on turning the location as a hub of agri-tourism.

A draft of the tourism resources in the region has already been prepared while training sessions to the local community and projects for waste management will be taken up in the next phase. On completion, it seeks to generate employment to at least 500 people, both directly and indirectly.

``Story-telling trails that revolve around the farming history of Neendoor and its existence as a village since the olden times will be implemented. A dedicated food street that will offer the ethnic specialties of this region will be established. Several homes including various `tharavadus', the attics of which are a treasure trove of historical artifacts including traditional farming implements, too will be opened up to the visitors,'' says K. Rupesh Kumar, coordinator, RT Mission Kerala.

The village, according to him, is already reporting widespread arrival of domestic tourists of late. Embracing responsible practices , which will also include a destination code of conduct for the guests, will help maintain a balance between them and the local community.

Besides opening new farmstays and homestays, RT clubs by roping in owners of the hundreds of vacant houses owned by non-resident Keralites, will be opened to ensure adequate accommodation units for visitors.

With this project, Kottayam will have the highest number of RT destinations among all districts in the State. The authorities have already implemented the projects in Kumarakom, Aymanom, Ezhumanthuruth , Arppookkara and Maravanthuruth villages here.