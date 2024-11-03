ADVERTISEMENT

Neeleswaram temple tragedy claims second life: 32-year-old man succumbs to burn injuries

Published - November 03, 2024 02:35 pm IST - Kasaragod

Following the incident, police registered a case against eight individuals, including the temple committee president and secretary, under sections of the Explosive Substances Act and BNS

The Hindu Bureau

The storeroom adjoining Anjoottambalam Veerakavu temple in Neeleswaram where the firecrackers were stored. The crackers ignited and burst into flames took leaving 154 people injured on October 29. | Photo Credit: Sajit C P

A second fatality has been reported following the firework accident at the Anjoottambalam Veerarkavu temple in Nileswaram. Ratheesh, aged 32, succumbed to burn injuries while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. This brings the death toll from the October 29 incident to two.

The first victim, Sandeep, aged 38, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kannur, passed away on Saturday (November 2, 2024) evening. Both victims sustained severe burns when sparks from ignited fireworks fell into a storeroom containing firecrackers, triggering a large explosion that injured 154 people.

Following the incident, police registered a case against eight individuals, including the temple committee president and secretary, under sections of the Explosive Substances Act and BNS. A special investigation team led by Kanhangad DySP is handling the inquiry, with preliminary findings indicating that the fireworks were set off near the storage area without adequate safety precautions.

