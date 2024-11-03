Neeleswaram temple tragedy claims second life: 32-year-old man succumbs to burn injuries

A second fatality has been reported following the firework accident at the Anjoottambalam Veerarkavu temple in Nileswaram. Ratheesh, aged 32, succumbed to burn injuries while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. This brings the death toll from the October 29 incident to two.

The first victim, Sandeep, aged 38, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kannur, passed away on Saturday (November 2, 2024) evening. Both victims sustained severe burns when sparks from ignited fireworks fell into a storeroom containing firecrackers, triggering a large explosion that injured 154 people.

Following the incident, police registered a case against eight individuals, including the temple committee president and secretary, under sections of the Explosive Substances Act and BNS. A special investigation team led by Kanhangad DySP is handling the inquiry, with preliminary findings indicating that the fireworks were set off near the storage area without adequate safety precautions.

