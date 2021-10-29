Kerala

Neeleswaram halt under consideration

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari visited various stations from Mangaluru to Kannur on Friday.

The inspections were ahead of the visit of the Southern Railway General Manager in December. Mr. Kothari inspected the railway track, power supply, signals, train operations, and safety systems.

He said the information centre at the Kanhangad railway station was not functioning due to lack of staff. He said the replacement of the ticket counter at Neeleswaram was a priority and that the work was delayed due to lack of staff. He also said the issue of sanctioning a halt at Neeleswaram for the Intercity Express and Chennai Mail was under active consideration.

He appreciated the renovation work of the railway station’s parking lot as exemplary.

The DRM and his team were received by NRDC president P.V. Sujith Kumar and secretary N. Sadasivan at the Neeleswaram railway station. At the Kanhangad, station superintendent Sitaram Koli, commercial superintendent Molly, and health superintendent Lakshmi received the officials.


Comments
