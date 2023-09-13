Neelamperoor Padayani set for grand finale

September 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Padayani celebrations at the Palli Bhagavathy temple at Neelamperoor is set for a grand finale on Thursday.

Along with traditional Grand Swans (Valiya Annam), New Swans (Puthen Annam) Bhima, Ravana, Yakshi, and Elephant, beautifully decorated effigies of Chandrayaan 3 lander, Lord Parashurama and Ganesha riding a rat will enthrall spectators during the Pooram Padayani held on Pooram Star, which marks the birthday of the Bhagavathy.

Padayani celebrations, a centuries-old folk ritual art form, began at the Neelamperoor temple, dedicated to Goddess Vanadurga, on the night of August 30 with the Choottuvaickal ceremony.

The celebrations will reach its crescendo when the three Grand Swans, 82 New Swans and other effigies enter the temple on Thursday night. It will be followed by the arrival of Simha Kolam (effigy), the vehicle of Bhagavathy, marking the conclusion of festivities.

Swans and other effigies were crafted by artisans using leaves, flowers and environment-friendly materials.

Thousands of people from the region and outside are expected to turn up at the temple with a history of around 1,700 years to witness the Pooram Padayani.