Neelakurinji casting a wider spell?

IDUKKI

29 September 2021 20:28 IST

Flowering reported from hills in Idukki bordering Kottayam

Is neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana), considered the pride of Munnar, spreading its sheen over the hills in Idukki bordering Kottayam too?

Neelakurinji blossomed on the hills of Alunkupara, part of the Chakkikavu hills, near Elaveezhapoonchira. Though it cannot be termed a massive flowering, it has attracted local people.

Alunkapara is at an altitude of 900 metres and can be accessed through difficult terrain from Choondikulam Nirappu on Mechal route from Chakkikavu.

A former official at the Munnar Forest Division says flowering of neelakurinji was witnessed in other areas also. However, he says, it is a sight when an entire hill is in bloom, giving it a purple-blue hue.

In low-altitude areas neelakurinji cannot be seen, he says adding that it is possible to sow its seeds on high altitude hills and wait for flowering.

There are many species of it ranging to a blooming period of 42 years. The common one that attracts visitors due to massive flowering in Munnar is the one that blooms in 12 years.

Munnar hills, where it blooms, are at an altitude of 1,200 metres. It was Rahul, a Class IX student and a local resident, who took the photograph of neelakurinji at Alunkapara and brought it to public attention.

The official says the species should be studied whether it was only witnessed there or on the nearby hills too in the past. It needs to be protected. It is unlikely that human intervention resulted in its presence there as the area is difficult to access. Let it spread to an even wide area next time, he says.